Some teens are allegedly participating in "fight clubs" in neighborhood parks around Fort Collins.
Apparently, kids are meeting at previously agreed upon locations to fight while their peers watch, police say.
"We've recently learned about fight clubs popping up in neighborhood parks around Fort Collins," Fort Collins Police Services said in a Wednesday Facebook post, "Police have been called to a few of these incidents or notified after the fact, and we want to let families and residents know about this dangerous trend."
Teens are allegedly spreading details about the date and time of these meet-ups on social media.
"Our biggest concern is that someone is going to get seriously injured (or worse) during one of these pop-up fights," the post read.
In the coming days, officers will be patrolling parks in the area to hopefully put an end to it.
In the meantime, police are asking teens to tell an adult if they have any information about fight clubs. Students can also use Safe2Tell to anonymously report.
