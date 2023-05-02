Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department are still trying to figure out who killed 20-year-old Angelina Sicola, a University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student that was found murdered in 2013.
The police department recently took to Facebook to share information about the 10-year-old cold case. On May 2, 2013, Sicola's body was discovered in her Colorado Springs apartment.
An autopsy revealed that she died by "forcible strangulation," according to the post.
"Since 2013, investigators have conducted interviews with numerous friends, neighbors, co-workers, fellow students, and social media contacts of the victim, but no suspect has been identified," CSPD said.
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Sicola worked at the Taekwondo Center at the time of her death.
Investigators are still working to solve this case. Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.