Officers from the Evans Police Department opened fire on a suspect on Saturday night after reportedly witnessing him run toward a woman with a sledgehammer, according to a news release from the 19th Judicial District Critical Response Team.
Officers responded to the scene of a reported disturbance near the 3700 block of Salida Court in Evans at around 11:35 PM on Saturday. They initially witnessed a man, later identified as 40-year-old Jacob Wierema, hitting a vehicle with the sledgehammer.
"Wierema began to run towards a female with the sledgehammer and police shot at Wierema. Wierema was not hit by gunfire. The female was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries she sustained during the incident," the release said.
Wierema was arrested and booked at the Weld County Jail, and has been charged with 1st degree assault on a peace officer (2 counts), 2nd degree assault, menacing, and criminal mischief.
Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact Investigations Detective Jared Patterson at 970-400-2851 or [email protected].
