An arrest has been made in a series of burglaries that were carried out late last year in the Crystal Mountain area of Larimer County, and now investigators are looking for a John Deer UTV that may have been used to carry out the crimes.
In December 2022, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office investigated 10 home burglaries, later identifying 43-year-old Ryan Harmon as a suspect.
"They made several attempts to reach Harmon at his campsites in the area but were unable to make contact. Further investigation connected the suspect to an apartment in the Denver Metro area, and on January 13, 2023, Harmon was arrested with the assistance of the Broomfield Police Department," according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Harmon has since been charged with:
- Criminal Possession of One or More Identification Documents – multiple victims (F6)
- Criminal Possession of One or More Identification Documents – single victim (M2)
- Theft (M2)
He also had several active warrants at the time of his arrest for charges including theft, trespassing, criminal mischief, traffic offenses, and drug possession. Harmon bonded himself out of jail on January 16.
"Numerous stolen property items have been recovered during the investigation, to include two firearms and commercial explosive materials. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges related to the burglary cases are pending," the release said.
The office is still trying to find the John Deere side-by-side UTV that may have been used during the crimes.
Anyone with information on the suspect, the UTV, or any unreported burglaries in the Crystal Mountain area should contact investigators at (970) 498-5162.
(1) comment
"The office is still trying to find the John Deere side-by-side UTV that may have been used during the crimes." He most likely stole it as well and has ditched or sold it somewhere..
