According to Aurora Police Department, they are seeking a suspect in a bias-motivated crime that allegedly took place on July 23 at about 11 PM.
According to their report, an unknown man confronted Spanish-speaking customers at Rocket Gas Station on 1100 S. Havana Street, telling them that they "don't belong here" before following them to their vehicle.
The man then allegedly sprayed the victims with gasoline and looked for a light "to set them aflame." He then allegedly threw a rock through their back window and stole their keys.
Police are now asking for help in identifying the suspect, who has been described as a Hispanic or Asian. He was estimated at 20 to 25 years old and 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9.
Aurora Police Department asks those who may recognize the man or vehicle to contact 303-627-1661 or to email StopHate@auroragov.org.
