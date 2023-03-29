According to the Boulder Police Department, a stray 119-pound dog was picked up with significant puncture wounds on March 28, with veterinarian staff believing he was attacked by a coyote roughly a week prior. Now, authorities are seeking to locate potential owners of the pup.
The dog is expected to make a full recovery, though without being able to determine whether or not he has been vaccinated for rabies, he'll have to undergo a 120-day quarantine.
The dog is described as white with tan coloring and no collar or microchip. He may be a Pyrenees-Labrador mix, roughly one to two years old.
Anyone who recognizes the pup is asked to contact Animal Protection at 303-441-1874.
