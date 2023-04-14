UPDATE: The suspect has been identified and charged with assault and disturbing the peace.
Following an attack on Rockies mascot 'Dinger' the purple dinosaur at a recent home game against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Denver Police Department has released a photo of the suspect with a 'simple assault' investigation underway.
The suspect allegedly tackled the employee inside of the Dinger costume while the employee was standing on top of a dugout at about 8:18 PM on Monday, April 10. The tackle did result in injury, according to the police.
The police are now asking the public to help them identify the person involved. A reward of up to $2,000 may be available for information.
The attack was captured on video, which can be seen below.
Boooo, drunk guy. 💜 you, Dinger! pic.twitter.com/3Fe2HYO6yz— 𝚌𝚘𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚗𝚊 (@_coco0218) April 11, 2023
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
