Denver Police continue their search for a fourth suspect after a 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a random bullet at a city park earlier this summer.
On the night of July 15, 42-year-old Ma Kaing was at New Freedom Park when suspects fired rounds at a passing vehicle. One of the bullets struck Kaing, with her being pronounced dead at the scene.
This park is south of East Colfax in the area of Delmar Parkway and Montclair.
At this point, four suspects have been named, with two suspects arrested on August 29 and another already in custody on unrelated charges. A fourth suspect, a 19-year-old named Swa Bay, remains at large.
Authorities are encouraging anyone in the public with information about Swa Bay's whereabouts to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or to call 911 immediately if he is seen.
Police urge the public not to attempt to contact Swa Bay under any circumstances, noting that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Currently, investigative charges for the four suspects include First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder with Extreme Indifference to Value of Life, Attempted First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder with Extreme Indifference to Value of Life, and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm. All charges are felonies.
Tips in the case can remain anonymous and may earn tipsters up to $2,000 in reward.
