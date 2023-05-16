The odd story of an arrest that took place in Colorado is going viral online and it has the public asking several questions.
According to the Springfield Police Department, a man was arrested after allegedly speeding in the heart of the tiny southeastern Colorado town of Springfield. As police attempted to pull over the driver, who was clocked traveling 52 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, the man allegedly attempted to switch seats with his dog, who was in the passenger seat, before trying to make the claim he wasn't the one driving.
According to the Springfield Police Department report, the man ultimately exited out of the passenger side door and was quickly apprehended, set to face charges related to driving while impaired, speeding, and resisting arrest.
While the internet has found that part of the story amusing in itself, many have expressed their concern for the dog and its fate.
In an update provided by the Springfield Police Department, they let the public know that the dog was given to an acquaintance of the man so that it could be cared for while he was in jail. While it may never be known whether or not the dog was 'in' on the alleged ruse, the dog will not face charges and was "let go with just a warning."
