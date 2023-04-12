According to the Snowmass Village Police Department, an early morning call on April 12 prompted a search for a man suspected of stabbing someone at a local hotel.
At about 2:31 AM, the police department was dispatched to Stonebridge Inn, which is a three-star Hyatt destination located near the Village Express ski lift.
Upon arriving at the scene, police found a person that had been injured in a stabbing. The victim was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.
A suspect was described as a black male in his mid-thirties with dreadlocks and a beard. Not much later, the suspect was located close to the scene of the crime.
The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Cory D. Simpson and is being held on assault charges.
Additional details about the incident have not been publicly released. An investigation into the incident continues.
