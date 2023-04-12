Snowmass Colorado skyline with ski slopes and milky way Snowmass. Photo Credit: Jonathan Ross (iStock).

Snowmass. Photo Credit: Jonathan Ross (iStock).

 Jonathan Ross

According to the Snowmass Village Police Department, an early morning call on April 12 prompted a search for a man suspected of stabbing someone at a local hotel.

At about 2:31 AM, the police department was dispatched to Stonebridge Inn, which is a three-star Hyatt destination located near the Village Express ski lift.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a person that had been injured in a stabbing. The victim was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

A suspect was described as a black male in his mid-thirties with dreadlocks and a beard. Not much later, the suspect was located close to the scene of the crime.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Cory D. Simpson and is being held on assault charges.

Additional details about the incident have not been publicly released. An investigation into the incident continues.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.