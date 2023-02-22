UPDATE: A 9:39 AM report from Boulder Police Department states: "We are still clearing the school but right not we have NOT found any victims. Please continue to shelter in place." Multiple schools around Colorado have entered lockdown status, with some media sources reporting that this may be the result of a statewide hoax. Cañon City High School went on lockdown this morning with few details released, as did schools in the Aspen area. Brighton High School also went on secure status after getting a threatening call from an unknown person.
Boulder Police Department is responding to an unconfirmed report of an active shooter at Boulder High School. Per Boulder Valley School District, the school is currently on a 'LOCKDOWN' status, meaning those at the school are instructed to lock doors, turn off lights, and stay out-of-sight.
A shelter-in-place order has been activated, with a public information officer en route.
The initial report of the incident went out at 8:56 AM.
Per Boulder Daily Camera's Mitchell Byars, Boulder Valley was on a delayed 9:35 AM start this morning for professional development, with students not at the school asked to remain home and not go to campus.
The shelter-in-place is bordered by Colorado State Highway 119, Colorado State Highway 93, Folsom Street, and just past Boulder Creek to Folsom Field.
A media staging is set to take place soon at 13th and Canyon, which has described as the "safest place for media to be at this time" by Boulder Police Department.
Few additional details have been released. We're updating this story as news breaks, but new information can also be found on the Boulder Police Department Twitter page.
This is a developing story.
