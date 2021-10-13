According to a post from the City of Fort Lupton Police Department, an officer shot a pitbull that was attacking a small dog after verbal direction and a taser failed to stop the attack. Prior to officers arriving at the scene, bystanders had attempted to intervene, but were unsuccessful.
The attack occurred while the smaller dog was being walked by its owner. The pit bull came out of a yard and attacked the smaller dog, locking its jaw around the small dog's neck, according to police. Multiple bystanders called the police to report the incident.
Fearing serious injury to the small dog and given the relentless aggression of the pitbull, officers responded to the scene, ultimately shooting the pitbull with a single bullet. The use of the gun was preceded by other failed attempts at separating the animals, including with the use of a taser.
Once the pitbull was shot, it dropped the smaller dog but remained aggressive until retreating to a nearby porch. A Community Services officer then arrived on the scene and was able to use a dart gun to tranquilize the attacking animal.
The smaller dog was taken to the vet by its owner. The pit bull was also taken to a vet.
The ultimate status of either animal is unknown and the investigation into the incident continues.
