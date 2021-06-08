This undated booking photo provided by the Denver District Attorney's Office shows Wesley Dakan. Police say Dakan a former off-duty Colorado state trooper was charged with menacing allegedly pointed a semi-automatic rifle at two people in a car during a confrontation in Denver. According to a police report released Monday, June 7, 2021, the 44-year-old Dakan pulled out the gun from the rear of his car after a man got out of another stopped car and apparently confronted him in April. (Denver District Attorney's Office via AP)