The Littleton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Promise Park in Littleton at about 3:00 PM on Tuesday.
Promise Park, which is located near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue, is a neighborhood park located on the east side of Littleton.
According to a report by 9News, three suspects carried out the robbery using a gun, and then fled on foot. No injuries have been reported.
Littleton High school and Littleton Prep were on temporarily "secure perimeter" and police asked residents to shelter in place immediately following the robbery. Those orders have since been lifted.
"We are looking for three Hispanic males ages 14-18. All three are wearing all black clothing, one has on white and red shoes. One has curly dark hair, one was wearing a mask and hood and the third has a short crew cut," Littleton PD said in a tweet.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact detectives at the Littleton Police Department.
