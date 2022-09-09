An off-duty deputy from the Adams County Sheriff's Office was pulled over on Thursday by a suspected police impersonator, according to a news release from the Brighton Police Department.
The department had received several reports of a potential police impersonator prior to the incident, officials said.
The suspect initially tried to pull-over the officer by activating red and blue lights that were attached to their windshield.
"Moments later, the vehicle started brake checking the off-duty officer and forced him to the side of the road. The suspect, wearing a “security” shirt, exited his vehicle and approached the officer while displaying a silver badge in his hand," the release said.
The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with Impersonating a Peace Officer.
"As a reminder, official law enforcement vehicles come in many different sizes and shapes, so if you ever have a question about an unmarked vehicle pulling you over, please put your hazards on, continue at a safe speed, and call 9-1-1 to confirm the identity of the vehicle," the release said.
This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Brighton Police Department.
