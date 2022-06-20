According to the Town of Vail, anti-vehicle barriers are being credited for preventing a suspected drunk driver from plowing into pedestrians at the GoPro Games on June 9.
Vail Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance near the Mountain Haus in Vail Village. Upon arriving at the scene, police found that bystanders were working to prevent a 51-year-old Breckenridge resident who was behind the wheel of a Volvo sedan from leaving the scene. According to witnesses, the driver was involved in a collision with another vehicle, leaving the scene of that accident to drive toward a busy pedestrian area. At that point, the driver nearly struck multiple groups of people before stopping at the anti-vehicle barrier.
Police stated that the driver appeared to be highly intoxicated. He was ultimately charged with reckless driving, driving without a valid license, driving while license is restrained, and driving under the influence. The restraint on the driver's license is alcohol-related.
“This incident is an example of the types of threats that we plan for, and why we have to take precautions sometimes that may seemingly inconvenience some of our workers and guests,” says Police Commander Justin Liffick. “We are fortunate to have a professional team that has a great deal of experience planning for the safety and security of major events and any public safety issues that may arise.”
According to the Vail Police Department, the anti-vehicle barriers were purchased following an increase in vehicle-borne threats. One example of this type of threat at a large event is the 2016 Nice truck attack, when a large cargo truck plowed into a crowd, killing 86 people and injuring 458 others.
The GoPro Mountain Games event in Vail has been described as "four days of athletes, art, music, and mountains." In the past, the event has attracted more than 80,000 spectators and close to 3,000 athletes.
