The Littleton Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 23-year-old that was last seen on September 18 in Castle Rock, Colorado.
Catherine Hay was seen around 9 AM on Sunday morning in the Meadows neighborhood. She drives a blue 2019 Chevy Trax with license plate BSBB62.
While few details have been released in the case, police did make a point to mention that Catherine is an avid hiker, particularly on Colorado's fourteeners. They also noted that her gear appeared to be left at home.
Anyone with information about Catherine's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Goodman at 303-795-3896.
