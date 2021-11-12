All aboard!
The Polar Express is bringing holiday magic back to Colorado this year at the Colorado Railroad Museum, located in Golden.
The themed train ride is a reimagined version of best-selling children’s book and popular Academy Award-nominated animated film The Polar Express.
From November 12 through December 23, true believers will be able to take the train from the museum to the 'North Pole,' watching a live re-enactment along the way.
The experience lasts for about an hour and a half and will include musical performances, hot chocolate, a silver bell, and a chance to meet Santa Claus.
Face masks are required for all passengers aboard the Polar Express this year. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Colorado Railroad Museum's website here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.