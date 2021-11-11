On Sunday, November 7, a wildland fire was reported in Grand County, Colorado. Crews were able to respond quickly, working diligently to put the fire out within about an hour.
At the time, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, with the belief being that it was most likely caused by an unattended campfire. According to a recent report, that was not the case.
SkyHi News reports that the fire was actually started by two children playing with a lighter. Parents were cooperative following the incident and the children were given a lesson in fire safety by authorities.
While this case didn't result in major damage or injury, previous instances of juveniles being irresponsible has. In those cases, juveniles have faced stiff penalties.
In a major 2018 case, a boy was ordered to pay $36 million in restitution after sparking a 2017 wildfire in Oregon by tossing fireworks into a canyon. Fifteen at the time, the boy admitted to starting the blaze and issued an apology. In addition to the $36.6 million restitution cost, the boy was also sentenced to 1,920 hours of community service and five years of probation. Dubbed the Eagle Creek Fire, the blaze burnt approximately 50,000 acres of land.
In another 2014 case, a 13-year-old Californian girl was ordered to pay $40,000 in restitution after starting a fire with a lighter in red flag conditions.
While the Grand Lake juveniles seem to have escaped a charge or a hefty fine in the most recent Colorado case, this story could be very different should their fire have grown or caused damage.
This incident acts as a reminder to parents to properly educate their children on fire safety. Lead by example and keep potentially dangerous items, like lighters and matches, out of reach.
Online resources exist to help with fire safety education, including the Smokey for Kids webpage. Use them and help keep Colorado from burning.
