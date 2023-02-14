According to a recent update from the Board of Directors of Panadero Ski Corporation, plans to reopen lift-serviced skiing at Cuchara Mountain Park, in southern Colorado's Huerfano County, "fell just short" for the 2022-2023 season. Though the Board, those making donations, and slopesport enthusiasts around the state were hopeful the on-site lift would be spinning this season, that won't be the case.
According to the Board, more than $100,000 was raised heading into the potential ski season, with more than 80 percent of those funds allocated to making essential repairs on 'Lift 4', a lift that has been idle for more than 20 years. At this point, one major hurdle remains in regard to getting the lift recertified for operation.
While a number of important repairs have been made, the electrical control and drive system is still unable to meet Colorado regulations. This resulted in consideration of two options – spend money to get help from an electrical engineer to "rig up" something that might pass inspection or replace and repower the entire electrical control and drive system. The board opted for the latter of the two options, concerned that the first option could use essential funds in a way that was less of a long-term fix.
At this point, the board hopes to tackle the issue in the spring and get the lift operational by next season.
In the meantime, backcountry skiing options are still available at the destination, with events, including a snowshoe race, on the calendar. There are also plans to offer cat skiing and an area for sledding is being developed.
"The industry experts we are working with have applauded our work so far and said they have never seen anything like what we are doing. All of this work has been made possible by you and all our supporters believing in our vision. Rehabbing a lift that hadn’t run for 20 years is a unique project and there’s no user manual for this. Not only that we are an organization comprised of volunteers. It truly is a community effort and we are so glad you are a part of this journey. We ask for your continued support as we get closer and closer to returning Lift 4 to its former glory and offering a truly affordable and family-friendly skiing experience. We know it will be worth the wait," read a letter from the Panadero Ski Corporation Board of Directors.
Ski operations previously took place at the destination from 1981 to 2000.
Find out more about this effort, located about 25 miles southwest of Walsenburg, or make a donation to the cause on the Cuchara Mountain Park website.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.