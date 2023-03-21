A spectacular celestial sight is on the horizon and you won't want to miss it. Planets Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars are expected to align in the night sky on March 28.
Planetary alignments occur when the orbit of several planets coincide with each other and they appear to be lined up in the sky. Alignments typically only include two or three planets and are fairly brief, making a 5-planet alignment fairly noteworthy.
This rare planetary parade will first become visible in the western sky just after sunset next Tuesday and may be viewable for the following few nights.
According to a report by Insider, Jupiter and Mercury will appear low in the western sky. This could make them difficult to spot in Colorado because of the mountains. Those planets will be followed by Venus, Uranus, and Mars, which will point in an arching direction toward the moon.
The phenomenon will be visible to the naked eye if skies are clear, but it's recommended that viewers use binoculars or telescopes to see the alignment more clearly.
According to StarWalk.com, several smaller alignments will happen in 2023.
