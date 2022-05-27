According to NASA, most stargazers in America will have a great chance to see two planets in close proximity during the predawn night sky from May 27 through May 30.
While Jupiter and Mars will still be quite far from each other, they will appear to be quite close during what is called a planetary conjunction, to be seen with the naked eye.
“Planetary conjunctions traditionally have been more the stuff of astrology than serious astronomy, but they never fail to impress during observations, particular when the gas giants are involved,” said Mitzi Adams, an astronomer and researcher at NASA – with Jupiter being considered a 'gas giant.'
At their closest point throughout the period, Mars and Jupiter will be separated by just .6 degrees, which will equate to about the width of a raised finger for those on the ground. Mars will be found to the lower right of Jupiter.
According to Nasa, Mars will be 136 million miles from Earth during the conjunction, with Jupiter located roughly four times farther away than that.
The next time Mars and Jupiter will be part of another planetary conjunction will be in August of 2024.
While the conjunction is expected to be visible on a widespread level, clouds may prevent seeing the sky at times this weekend, with several storms expected to push through Colorado.
Venus and Saturn may also be visible, though could be more difficult to spot.
“Get outside before sunrise on May 29 and see them for yourself – and imagine all we’ve yet to learn from them,” said NASA's Adams of the celestial event.
