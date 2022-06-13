A small plane made an emergency landing on the Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood on Monday morning, according to officials from the Lakewood Police Department.
According to a report by Denver7, there were people golfing at the time of the crash.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.
(1) comment
Oh, my not funny, but did a golf ball hit the engine or what?Jess
