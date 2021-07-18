Plane Makes Emergency Landing (Photo) Courtesy Boulder County Sheriff's Office

A plane made an emergency landing Sunday, July 18, 2021 at about 08:40 a.m. just west of the runway at the Vance-Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont.

Photo Courtesy Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

A pilot and passenger of a plane were injured after making an emergency crash landing in Colorado Sunday, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were notified about 8:40 a.m. of a crashed airplane west of a runway at Vance-Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont.

The 69-year-old male pilot and 62-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash, the Sheriff's office reported.

The aircraft had just taken off from the airport when the pilot needed to make an emergency landing in the field just west of the runway.

Both were able to get out of the plane on their own and were transported to a hospital.

Details about what caused the emergency landing were not available at time of publishing. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the incident.

Leslie James is all about Colorado when it comes to writing features, sharing adventures, and creating colorful galleries. She loves camping, hiking, mountain biking and snowboarding. Leslie joined OutThere Colorado in November 2020.

