Two people survived a plane crash with minor injuries on Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
At around 7 PM on Sunday, law enforcement began receiving reports of a downed aircraft located west of Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County. Crews from the sheriff's office, the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, and Poudre Fire Authority responded to the scene.
"Responders reached the crash site of the single engine fixed wing plane at about 7:16 PM. The two adult occupants were out of the plane and appeared to only have minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment," the release about the incident said.
Investigators from the sheriff's office, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash. Authorities are seeking help from anyone who witnessed it happen.
Anyone with photos or videos of the plane before, during, or after the crash are being asked to forward them to detectives here.
No further information regarding the cause of the crash, or the conditions of those who were onboard the plane have been made available.
