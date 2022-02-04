Abandoned for decades, ski resort could get new life in Colorado

Customers of the former ski resort in Cuchara ride the lift that has been abandoned since 2000. Local advocates are now trying to bring the lift back to life. Photo Courtesy: Paul ‘Snappy’ Smith.

Those hoping new life would be brought to the abandoned ski area in southern Colorado's Huerfano County will have to keep waiting.

According to a report from the Colorado Sun, near the end of January, Huerfano County commissioners ended negotiations with Florida-based Moss Adventures regarding their plan to operate a year-round adventure park at Cuchara Mountain Park. The commissioners basically said they didn't think it was the best deal for the county, as it may limit local access, also citing personality conflicts between the parties and discouraging interactions on social media.

One person called Moss Adventures' behavior on social media "attacking" of those who questioned their plan, also describing their behavior as "aggressive" and "rude."

Some expressed criticism of the county for their decision to break off the deal.

For an in-depth report regarding what went wrong with this deal and what Moss Adventures planned to do with the peak, visit ColoradoSun.com.

111819-ot-cuchara 11.JPG DG

Three of the old chair lifts are left at Cuchara Mountain Park. The slopes at the old resort offer beautiful views of the Spanish Peaks. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

The area of Cuchara Mountain Park used to be home to Panadero Ski Area, which opened in 1981 and eventually closed as Cuchara Mountain Resort in 2000, leaving an abandoned resort on the slopes for more than a decade. By 2017, enough money was raised to reopen the area to the public as Cuchara Mountain Park, home to a disc golf course and a cross-country skiing trail.

111819-ot-cuchara 02.JPG

With funds raised from $150,000 in donations, Cuchara Mountain Park was open to the public in 2017. Although the lifts aren’t operational, skiers, boarders and sledders can hike up the slopes and take advantage of the old runs. There are also mini golf holes and disc golf baskets.

The ultimate goal has long-been to find someone that can get the ski lifts spinning again during winter. Developing an operational and successful resort on the peak would likely have a huge impact on the economy of the local area.

The search for a developer that's the right fit for the mountain continues.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.