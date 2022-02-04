Those hoping new life would be brought to the abandoned ski area in southern Colorado's Huerfano County will have to keep waiting.
According to a report from the Colorado Sun, near the end of January, Huerfano County commissioners ended negotiations with Florida-based Moss Adventures regarding their plan to operate a year-round adventure park at Cuchara Mountain Park. The commissioners basically said they didn't think it was the best deal for the county, as it may limit local access, also citing personality conflicts between the parties and discouraging interactions on social media.
One person called Moss Adventures' behavior on social media "attacking" of those who questioned their plan, also describing their behavior as "aggressive" and "rude."
Some expressed criticism of the county for their decision to break off the deal.
For an in-depth report regarding what went wrong with this deal and what Moss Adventures planned to do with the peak, visit ColoradoSun.com.
The area of Cuchara Mountain Park used to be home to Panadero Ski Area, which opened in 1981 and eventually closed as Cuchara Mountain Resort in 2000, leaving an abandoned resort on the slopes for more than a decade. By 2017, enough money was raised to reopen the area to the public as Cuchara Mountain Park, home to a disc golf course and a cross-country skiing trail.
The ultimate goal has long-been to find someone that can get the ski lifts spinning again during winter. Developing an operational and successful resort on the peak would likely have a huge impact on the economy of the local area.
The search for a developer that's the right fit for the mountain continues.
