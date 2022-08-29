A Pixar-themed mini golf course is set open in Denver next month at McGregor Square downtown, according to an announcement from the pop-up golf company, Pixar Putt.
The course will include 18 interactive holes that are inspired by Pixar films like Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters Inc., and Coco. The entire course takes roughly 1.5 to 2 hours to complete.
"Pixar Putt is fun for everyone! The course is quirky, fun and a challenge for adults, as well as kids. 'Pixar Putt After Dark' has tee-off times set aside just for adults 18-plus on Thursday through Saturday nights from 7pm to close," the company's website reads.
The pop-up will open officially open on September 3 and continue through November 27, with operations taking place from 3 PM to 10 PM daily. Ticket costs vary and must be purchased online.
For more information visit the Pixar Putt website here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.