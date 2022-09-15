According to the Golden Police Department, a brutal dog attack took place in a Golden backyard on September 14, involving a 12-year-old male and his 89-year-old grandmother.
The attack was initially reported when the 12-year-old was able to escape to his neighbors, stating that his grandmother was still being attacked in a nearby backyard.
Officers arrived on the scene to find blood leading into the residence and two pit bulls still attacking the older female victim outside.
Officers immediately sought to place themselves between the dogs and the victim, challenging the dogs with verbal commands before moving on to tasers and less-lethal shotguns as a form of distraction. Each time the officers attempted to approach the woman, the dogs would encircle the officers. Less lethal options proved to be ineffective.
Additional officers then arrived on the scene and were able to hold off the dogs while the victim was rescued from the backyard and moved into the kitchen of the home where paramedics were waiting. She was then transferred to St. Anthony's Hospital with critical injuries. The young male also sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Anthony's Hospital and then airlifted to the Children's Hospital.
The dogs were contained and are not a threat to the public. The victims knew the attacking dogs, but their exact relation was not addressed.
The incident remains under investigation.
UPDATE: According to a report from KDVR, one of the pit bulls has been euthanized due to injuries sustained. The other is being housed at a local shelter. The investigation into the incident continues.
