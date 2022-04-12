The Denver Boulder Turnpike was shut down on Saturday after a Colorado State Patrol trooper found what he thought was a pipe bomb on the side of the road. Eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 36 were closed for several hours, with six nearby homes also being evacuated.
"Repeated examinations resulted in inconclusive results about what the object was. The Bomb Team ultimately decided to disrupt the device to render it safe," a release from the Boulder Police Department said.
Investigators later determined that the item was not a bomb at all. Instead— it was a weighted jump rope with steel bar duct taped to the handles.
(1) comment
Well after what I am watching on Fox News back home in New York City or The BIG Apple ( I lived upstate) you just never know what items could be out there on the roads, trails or any place else! Too many crazies out there! Prayers for people who were injured or killed and for their families! Jess
