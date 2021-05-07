Snow might be on the way this weekend, but residents of Colorado's eastern plains and Front Range should be on the lookout for a different type of springtime weather.
On Friday, a first round of severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the eastern plains, bringing wind and hail up to an inch. That being said, more severe storms are expected to hit the following day.
According to the National Weather Service, the most severe spring thunderstorms are expected to land between Colorado Springs and Kim on Saturday, bringing a chance of hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter – roughly the size of a ping pong ball. In addition to the hail, winds of up to 70 miles per hour will be possible, expected to blow quite a bit of dust. This blowing dust could limit visibility to less than half a mile. Rain and lightning are also likely.
More precipitation is expected to roll through from Sunday to Monday, with the heaviest precipitation expected in the southeast mountains and Pikes Peak region. Periods of heavy rainfall may occur, which may result in small hail and flash flooding in areas of burn scars.
Travel through these severe storms should be avoided due to the strong winds, limited visibility, possible flooding, and large hail.
