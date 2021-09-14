According to the National Weather Service, storms are set to roar into Colorado on Tuesday, September 14, most likely to impact the eastern plains and parts of the Denver metro. That being said, a chance of showers and thunderstorms is also possible across Colorado's mountain region.
A warning posted by the Pueblo branch of the National Weather Service states that key hazards in central and southeast Colorado will be 1.5-inch hail (ping pong ball-size), 60 mile per hour wind gusts, and a possible isolated tornado. The storm may start to hit parts of Teller and El Paso County as early as 1 PM before impacting areas southeast of that.
UPDATE: A recent update from the National Weather Service states that the hail could now reach the size of a lime – 2 inches in diameter
Here's how the National Weather Service has mapped out the timing in this region:
The eastern plains region to the north will also likely see tumultuous weather this afternoon, as well as the Denver metro area. The Boulder branch of the National Weather Service, which monitors this region, warns of half dollar-size hail (1.25-inch) and winds of up to 70 miles per hour, taking place from 1 PM to 7 PM.
Storms are expected to develop in the foothills and push east.
Morning storms also rolled through parts of the Denver area, which is a bit unusual given the time of day.
