According to the National Weather Service, severe storms are set to sweep through Colorado on Friday afternoon, bringing a chance of large hail and damaging winds to some parts of the state.
While cloudy skies are expected in the mountains, the risk of thunderstorms starts around Denver's latitude and gets more serious moving east toward Colorado's plains.
See this risk on the map below, with the yellow area being the area of greatest concern.
While tornado and flooding risk is low, hail and strong winds will be possible. The National Weather Service says these winds could be around 70 miles per hour, with the hail at about 1.5 inches – roughly the size of a ping pong ball, according to the service. The hail will be large enough to damage vehicles if it reaches that size, with vehicle damage increasingly likely once hail hits about an inch in diameter.
The timing of these storms is expected to be between two and nine this afternoon and evening.
Looking further ahead, this weekend is expected to be a sunny and hot one statewide, with some passing clouds and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms – typical of spring. Some moisture may move into the state next week.
The National Weather Service is expecting the start of June to be a bit cooler and wetter than norm. If this ends up being the case, that could help out with the state's serious drought situation.
This forecast is subject to change. Find updates on the National Weather Service website. The National Weather Service Twitter pages are also great places to check for breaking news updates when rapidly changing springtime storms move through. Find the two relevant to this story here: Boulder branch, Pueblo branch.
