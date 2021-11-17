The air tanker pilot that died on Tuesday night while fighting the Kruger Rock fire near Estes Park, Colorado has been identified as Marc Thor Olson.
Olson is described by CO Fire Aviation Inc. as "a highly decorated veteran of both the Army and Air Force." According to the company, Olson served the country for 32 years, with 42 total years of flight experience. During his 42 years of flying, he amassed more than 8,000 hours in the air, 1,000 of which involved the use of night vision goggles.
NEW: CO Fire Aviation confirms the pilot killed in the air tanker crash last night was Marc Thor Olson. He told me most people called him Thor.— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) November 17, 2021
This is a picture I took of him last night as he was prepping his plane. The crash happened about an hour later #9News pic.twitter.com/uEOO4tbXwK
The flight that crashed and resulted in Olson's death was reportedly historic – the first time a fixed-wing aircraft was used to fight a fire at night in Colorado with the use of night vision technology. It remains unclear what caused the plane to go down.
Information from plane tracking service FlightAware shows that Olson took off at about 6:13 PM from Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland, Colorado, circling the area of the Kruger Rock fire several times before disappearing. The crash is under investigation by the FAA and the NTSB.
"The CO Fire Aviation family is deeply saddened by the sudden, tragic loss of one of our brothers serving as a tanker pilot," wrote the company.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
According to Colorado's Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC), the aircraft Olson was flying was contracted by Larimer County for the fire and was not a State-owned aircraft or an aircraft flying under State contract.
DFPC also stated that nighttime aerial firefighting efforts come with several advantages due to lower temperatures, increased humidity, and decreased wind speeds. Fixed-wing aircraft operating at night with night vision technology are widely used by the US military, though less research exists in regard to wildfire suppression.
It is too early to know what happened and whether or not it was related to night operations, according to the DFPC.
As winds slow on Wednesday, several evacuation orders have been reduced. The Kruger Rock fire was last reported at 140 acres and 15 percent containment. See official updates on the fire here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.