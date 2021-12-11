A small plane crashed in Routt County, Colorado on Friday night, killing the 46-year-old pilot.
Routt County Communications were made aware of a 'possible aircraft emergency' at around 6:30 PM after a small plane that was expected to land at 6:12 PM never arrived at the Steamboat Springs Airport, according to a release from the Routt County Sheriff's Office.
The plane's last recorded coordinates were identified through the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. A search and rescue team was then deployed by snow machine to find the pilot.
The plane and its single occupant were found on Emerald Mountain about an hour later.
The pilot, later identified as Clinton Devin, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are still investigating the cause of the crash.
