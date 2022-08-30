Do you believe that Bigfoot is hiding in the Colorado wilderness? According to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, the beast has been spotted more than 100 times in the state.
If you think you have what is takes to uncover the mystery, an upcoming 'bigfoot hunting' event might be your chance.
For the second year in a row, a group of hikers is planning to head to Pikes Peak in pursuit of the ever-elusive "Colorado Sasquatch".
The Pikes Peak Bigfoot Benefit Hike is back next month to help raise money for Friends of the Peak, an organization committed to preserving Pikes Peaks' trails.
"Friends of the Peak tirelessly work to preserve the many miles of trails on Pikes Peak so folks can enjoy the rich beauty while minimizing our footprint on the environment," a release about the event says.
Money raised will go to projects like installing posts and rails at the bottom of Barr Trail, trail work at the North Slope Recreation area, and maintaining 'Ring the Peak' trail near Horsethief Park.
"The goal is to find and make contact with "Bigfoot" (clues upon registration) within the region on Sept 24th, 2022 , 8:30am to 2:30pm, and win awesome, non-cringy prizes. Think of it as Easter egg hunt, 'Where’s Waldo?', geocaching event, but with a hairy twist," event organizers said.
Those who are able to discover "Bigfoot" could win up to $200 worth of local merchandise.
Find more information on how to sign up, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.