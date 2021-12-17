Jefferson County Open Space's Park Ranger Jason took to Twitter on Tuesday to share an unusual sight at Mount Falcon Park in Colorado–a wild pig?
Officials received seven different reports of small pig loose in the area, according to a report from New Country 99.1. One park-goer was even able to snap a photo of it.
Since Colorado is not home to a known wild pig population, it is most likely that this pig is simply a lost pet.
"Someone lost their little buddy on jeffcotrails (we don’t have wild pigs)," Park Ranger Jason said in a tweet.
Someone lost their little buddy on #jeffcotrails (we don’t have wild pigs:) Last seen in the area of Tower Trail and Meadow Trail at West Mount Falcon Park. If found please call #JeffcoAnimalControl 303-271-5070 pic.twitter.com/hSKa9XXN8Z— Jason (@jcosrangerjason) December 15, 2021
Domestic pigs can become feral if they escape or are released into natural settings for an extended period of time. This can include growing tusks and longer hair, as well as exhibiting more aggressive behavior like a wild pig would.
Wild pigs are an incredibly invasive species in the United States and are responsible for thousands of dollars in damage every year.
The problem has gotten so bad in some areas that in 2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pledged $75 million in funding for the eradication and control of feral swine.
This pig was last seen in the area of Tower Trail and Meadow Trail on the western side of the park.
If you see this animal, you are asked to call Jefferson County Animal Control at 303-271-5070.
Reminds of a great actually interesting podcast episode of Reply All where they dive into this.
https://gimletmedia.com/shows/reply-all/n8hw3d
