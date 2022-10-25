Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, responded to Lake Pueblo State Park on Tuesday, after receiving reports that a truck rolled into the lake.
The incident occurred at around 10:45 AM at the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo.
"Today's scanner traffic about a water rescue is just a beautiful red pickup truck that backed too far into the water and sank. Going to be an interesting job for divers and the tow truck. This happens more frequently than most people know," CPW said in a tweet.
According the sheriff's office, the driver of the car was able to safely exit the vehicle before it got completely submerged.
At around 2 PM, crews were able to retrieve the truck from the water.
For the 2nd time in 2 wks, sheriff’s deputies & members of the PCSO dive team assisted Colo. Parks & Wildlife in retrieving a truck that rolled into the water @ the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo. The driver was able to get out safely before the vehicle went under the water. pic.twitter.com/3ijbFgOa2G— PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) October 25, 2022
