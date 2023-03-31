Following a slew of noise complaints and concerns, Denver Parks and Recreation has chosen to prohibit pickleball from Congress Park starting on April 3. Additionally, construction plans for new pickleball courts at Congress Park and Sloan Lake Park have been canceled.
"This is due to the close proximity to residences that would result in consistent noise violations that could cause the need for future closures and/or limits to hours of operation," the Denver Parks and Recreation website reads.
The decision comes just weeks after the Centennial City Council passed an ordinance to ban the construction of outdoor pickleball courts for the next six months.
Pickleball, a wiffleball sport that combines the rules of tennis and ping-pong, has gained serious popularity in the United States over the last few years, and has racked up noise complaints across the country.
According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, a pickleball hit can be more that 25 decibels louder than a tennis ball hit.
"To support the growing, popular sport of pickleball while being respectful of park neighbors, other sports court users, and department resources, Denver Parks and Recreation (DPR) is evaluating other suitable locations for pickleball courts. DPR is also assessing existing outdoor pickleball courts and evaluating standards for where new pickleball courts should be located," officials from Denver Parks and Recreation said.
Seeing how popular this "sport" has become in recent years, one would think they'd come up with a quieter ball and/or paddle so as not to bother others to the point that they can't play it at all!
