Let it snow!
A light blanket of snow was seen accumulating on top of Pikes Peak on Sunday afternoon, by the City of Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak cameras.
According to Mountain-Forecast.com, snowfall could continue through the night and into Monday afternoon.
The photos below show the wintry scene playing out atop America's mountain:
Reports of snow falling at mountain elevations in August is not necessarily abnormal in Colorado. In fact, widespread snowfall has been forecasted for several Colorado mountains this weekend including Mount of the Holy Cross, La Plata Peak, Mount Princeton, Mount Wilson, and Crestone Peak.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I could see that as I was skinny dipping in the 101° water at the desert reef Hot springs. Beautiful day!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.