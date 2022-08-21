Southeast snow

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Springs Gov via Pikes Peak Cameras 

Let it snow! 

A light blanket of snow was seen accumulating on top of Pikes Peak on Sunday afternoon, by the City of Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak cameras. 

According to Mountain-Forecast.com, snowfall could continue through the night and into Monday afternoon. 

The photos below show the wintry scene playing out atop America's mountain:

Northeast

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Springs Gov via Pikes Peak Cameras 
Vestibule south

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Springs Gov via Pikes Peak Cameras 
Vestibule-Southwest

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Springs Gov via Pikes Peak Cameras 

Reports of snow falling at mountain elevations in August is not necessarily abnormal in Colorado. In fact, widespread snowfall has been forecasted for several Colorado mountains this weekend including Mount of the Holy CrossLa Plata PeakMount PrincetonMount Wilson, and Crestone Peak.

Dorfs1
Dorfs1

I could see that as I was skinny dipping in the 101° water at the desert reef Hot springs. Beautiful day!

