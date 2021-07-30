Heavy rain sparked travel chaos in Colorado as mudslides and floodwaters closed major roads Friday morning across the state.
Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon remains closed Friday due to several "large" mudslides. This particular stretch of the interstate has been closed several times this summer after several run-ins with Mother Nature.
Here's a look at some of the flooding captured on Twitter early Friday morning.
Hwy 133 remains 🚫CLOSED🚫 due to mudslides in the area of mile marker 53/north entrance to Redstone. Photos courtesy of Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District pic.twitter.com/PrdNZiF7Mx— Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) July 30, 2021
Travel along I-70 is going to be a pain this weekend--this is what @ColoradoDOT's dealing with. Expect long detours. #mudslides #COTrip pic.twitter.com/b7pJMOSyKA— ShannonBrinias (@ShannonBrinias) July 30, 2021
⚠️ UPDATE: The #I70 SAFETY CLOSURE in Glenwood Canyon is still in place due to mudslides. Motorists should avoid the area, plan for an extended closure and use the recommended northern alternate route. pic.twitter.com/QZ3Sbe2W0t— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 30, 2021
#KnowBeforeYouGo - Heavy Rains this week are impacting roads. Sections of First Fork Road on the Pagosa Ranger District are washed out and may be impassable.— SanJuanNF (@SanJuanNF) July 30, 2021
Plan alternate routes.
Do not attempt to cross flowing streams.
Drive carefully as roads are slick. pic.twitter.com/Q11ckd5BF9
Some even had flashbacks.
Okay, one more Dolores River flash flood post. In 2019, we worked with the BLM & volunteers to install a baffle to re-direct ephemeral flows in East Paradox Creek back towards the oxbow on the Dolores River in Bedrock. On Saturday, it flashed and we got to see it in action: pic.twitter.com/QtPoPk48f5— Rica Fulton (@rio_rica2) July 30, 2021
Flash flood watches will remain in effect through the evening for much of the Colorado's high country. Additional mudslides and flooding are likely to occur through the weekend.
A flash flood watch will be in effect for much of the high county by this afternoon, and continuing through this evening. The threat will be elevated in the burn areas. #cowx pic.twitter.com/wXooc9A77a— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 30, 2021
Editor's Note: Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.
