Photo Courtesy of Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District.

Highway 133 was shut down early Friday morning due to mudslides in the area of mile marker 53, just north of the entrance to Redstone. Photo Courtesy of Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District.

Heavy rain sparked travel chaos in Colorado as mudslides and floodwaters closed major roads Friday morning across the state.

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon remains closed Friday due to several "large" mudslides. This particular stretch of the interstate has been closed several times this summer after several run-ins with Mother Nature.

Here's a look at some of the flooding captured on Twitter early Friday morning.

Some even had flashbacks.

Flash flood watches will remain in effect through the evening for much of the Colorado's high country. Additional mudslides and flooding are likely to occur through the weekend.

