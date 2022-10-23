A wintry scene is playing out in some areas around Colorado, as a dynamic storm system that is expected to bring the first significant snowfall of the season moves through the state.
According to the NWS, snowfall could continue throughout the day on Sunday and into Monday morning, potentially dumping 24 inches of snow at the higher elevations.
Here are some photos and videos found around social media that capture the scene:
#Snowing good now in #MeekerCO. #COwx pic.twitter.com/JYJycH8eBj— Pat Darrow 🇺🇸 🌩️🎣 (@Patrick_Darrow) October 23, 2022
Colorado is OPEN! Great job @Arapahoe_Basin pic.twitter.com/JfiRrQyAcl— Mountain Town Magazine (@MTNTownMagazine) October 23, 2022
Make the trek out to Colorado! We’ve already got snow to play in! 😂 🥶 pic.twitter.com/2GqVh1Tbs1— Back Roads EV (@jaminwestby) October 23, 2022
Snow ❄️ starting to fall in Glenwood Springs , a snowy Sunday in the Colorado High Country! pic.twitter.com/RplvABDmI4— J. Michael Smith (@JMichael_Smith) October 23, 2022
Winter weather travel conditions are in place across Wolf Creek Pass today! Plan accordingly to stay safe. Snow and blowing snow remains in the forecast through the day across the Continental Divide, before slowly diminishing through tonight. #cowx pic.twitter.com/FQT6YJIJx0— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 23, 2022
And to think all we had here was a lot of wind and a sprinkle of rain!Not bad actually as it is not really cold just a little chilly!Went to breakfast at 6:45 with light jacket but didn't need it! Sun wasn't even out yet! Jess
