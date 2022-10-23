Winter background Photo Credit: ivandzyuba (iStock).

Photo Credit: ivandzyuba (iStock).

 ivandzyuba

A wintry scene is playing out in some areas around Colorado, as a dynamic storm system that is expected to bring the first significant snowfall of the season moves through the state. 

According to the NWS, snowfall could continue throughout the day on Sunday and into Monday morning, potentially dumping 24 inches of snow at the higher elevations. 

Here are some photos and videos found around social media that capture the scene: 

(1) comment

shdaingerj
shdaingerj

And to think all we had here was a lot of wind and a sprinkle of rain!Not bad actually as it is not really cold just a little chilly!Went to breakfast at 6:45 with light jacket but didn't need it! Sun wasn't even out yet! Jess

Report

