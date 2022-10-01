Let it snow!
A wintry scene is playing out on several Colorado peaks and in the high country this morning as a cold front that could bring up to 9 inches of snow to some areas moves across the higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
One photo captured by NWS's Loveland Pass webcam, which is situated at around 12,000 feet, shows a fresh blanket of snow on Hagar Mountain and Pettingell Peak.
This Loveland Pass webcam (at ~12,000 ft) reveals a fresh blanket of snow at the higher elevations, as the rising sun illuminates the higher peaks (Hagar Mtn, Pettingell Peak in the background). #COwx pic.twitter.com/KYyODdAw8P— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 1, 2022
Several inches of snow were also recorded Berthoud Pass overnight. The NWS wants to warn travelers to use caution if traveling over the high passes
❄️Accumulating snow in the high country! Latest image from Berthoud Pass shows at least a couple inches of snow, and even some slush/snow on roads. Snow level around 10,000 feet.— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 1, 2022
Snow showers gradually taper off overnight, but use caution if traveling over the high passes. #COwx pic.twitter.com/NaIswRi6DV
Check out more snowy photos that were shared to social media below!
Good morning, Colorado.— Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) October 1, 2022
Fresh snow atop @LovelandSkiArea ->#9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/EiINi6CgMJ
Take a look at Crested Butte, CO this morning. pic.twitter.com/tuI1gROzEX— Matt McKenna (@dude_wont_tweet) October 1, 2022
Nice to get snow on the peaks on the first day of the new water year. Cheers Colorado #COwx #9wx pic.twitter.com/UXU6NKU694— Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) October 1, 2022
For more information on this weekend's storm, read this in-depth OutThere Colorado report, and follow the National Weather Service for up-to-date information as the cold front moves through the state. Mountain-Forecast.com can also be a good resource for those headed to the high country.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.