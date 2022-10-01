Snow

Photo Courtesy: The National Weather Service

Let it snow! 

A wintry scene is playing out on several Colorado peaks and in the high country this morning as a cold front that could bring up to 9 inches of snow to some areas moves across the higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

One photo captured by NWS's Loveland Pass webcam, which is situated at around 12,000 feet, shows a fresh blanket of snow on Hagar Mountain and Pettingell Peak.

Several inches of snow were also recorded Berthoud Pass overnight. The NWS wants to warn travelers to use caution if traveling over the high passes

Check out more snowy photos that were shared to social media below!

For more information on this weekend's storm, read this in-depth OutThere Colorado report, and follow the National Weather Service for up-to-date information as the cold front moves through the state. Mountain-Forecast.com can also be a good resource for those headed to the high country.

