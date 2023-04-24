An impressive G4-geomagnetic storm sent the 'Northern Lights' streaking across the sky above at least 30 U.S. states on Sunday night, including Colorado.
Here are a few amazing shots that were captured by photographers in the Centennial State on Sunday night.
Northern lights as seen from Southern Colorado 😀 #cowx #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/gHKLpuOKvL— Megan S (@UnderHeavensSky) April 24, 2023
@_SpaceWeather_ @spacewxwatch @NWSBoulder @9NEWS @NikonUSA— Anna D and Adam (@AnnaDandAdam) April 24, 2023
We caught the #aurora last night from Loveland Pass, Colorado #AuroraBorealis #northernlights #Colorado #nikonphotography #Denver pic.twitter.com/2V7y87zEVw
Not bright, and the clouds didn’t help - but there’s the aurora tonight in rural Boulder County, Colorado!#AuroraBorealis #aurora #boulder #colorado pic.twitter.com/XqDKnhlY0K— Photo Ephemeris (@photoEphemeris) April 24, 2023
Without further adieu, I give you the first recorded time lapse of the Aurora Borealis over western Colorado's very first #internationaldarkskycommunity, Norwood, Colorado...complete with the Earth's spinning view of Polaris (the North Star), and a sparkling display by the Lyrids… https://t.co/kr3wniGZAn pic.twitter.com/N88Ps8rXMY— ꔪ𖣠𖢧𖢧𖣠𖢑ꕷꚶꛤꔪ𖦪ꛈ𖢧ꛕꛅ (@BottomsUpBritch) April 24, 2023
MY FIRST AURORA - iPhone pic - Otis, Colorado!— Jen Walton (@mejenwalton) April 24, 2023
Can’t wait to see what the camera gets! pic.twitter.com/idrQn9cXOP
Time-lapse of the all night #aurora display February 26-27 from Paradox Valley Colorado. Started at Kp5/G1 strengthened to Kp7/G3. Mostly subvisual. SAR arc slowly traveled south as auroral oval expanded. @TamithaSkov#NorthernLights #Auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/vGEsLsG4F0— Derick Wilson (@hillsblockview) March 1, 2023
The lights were also seen in other iconic locations across the country, like Yellow Stone National Park and Devil's Tower.
Devils Tower, Wyoming underneath last night's incredible solar storm.— Michael Charnick (@charnick_wx) April 24, 2023
Did not expect to end up here, but persistent clouds kept me driving north. Soon enough I was howling with the coyotes around an iconic National Monument. Bucket-list photography moment. #Aurora #WYwx pic.twitter.com/yQhzl8eR60
If you missed the light show this time, not to worry, there will likely be more opportunities to view it in the coming months.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Excellent images! Thanks for sharing. Really liked the time lapse out of Norwood.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.