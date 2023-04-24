Aurura Borealis Photo Credit: skiserge1. File photo. (iStock).

An impressive G4-geomagnetic storm sent the 'Northern Lights' streaking across the sky above at least 30 U.S. states on Sunday night, including Colorado. 

Here are a few amazing shots that were captured by photographers in the Centennial State on Sunday night.

The lights were also seen in other iconic locations across the country, like Yellow Stone National Park and Devil's Tower. 

If you missed the light show this time, not to worry, there will likely be more opportunities to view it in the coming months.

(1) comment

Sojourner
Sojourner

Excellent images! Thanks for sharing. Really liked the time lapse out of Norwood.

