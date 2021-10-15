Former Breckenridge Golf Club employee, Ryan Mahlstadt, plead guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge on Wednesday for stealing $44,100 from the club since 2020.
The 31-year-old was initially arrested in September after an investigation into unusual financial activity at the club discovered that he had been making fraudulent refunds in his own name.
According to a report by the Summit Daily, Mahlstadt accepted a plea agreement where he plead guilty to the misdemeanor theft charge, wrote apology letters to the golf club and the town of Breckenridge, and paid back the money he stole.
He was also sentenced to 10 days in jail that can be served on days off and weekends, as long as it is complete by the end of the year, per judge orders.
Mahlstadt is a Professional Golfers Association (PGA) certified member in the Colorado section of PGA America. He was working as a Golf 1st Assistant Professional for Breckenridge Golf Club at the time the crimes took place. Most recently, he was working at Shinning Mountain Golf Club in Woodland Park.
