A popular destination among all, including celebrities, you never know who you'll bump into the trail – or river – in Colorado.
A lucky teen got the chance to snap a selfie with former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, who was tubing with his family last weekend on the Yampa River in Steamboat Springs.
Elias Christian, a 16-year-old outfitter who works at the Tube Shack on Yampa Street, posted a selfie with the NFL star, according to a report from CBS Denver.
"Even the pros go with a pro when it comes to tubing in Steamboat Springs. This weekend, Peyton Manning called "Yampa, Yampa, Yampa" instead of 'Omaha' when checking in with Tube Shack employee Elias," the City of Steamboat Springs Parks & Recreation posted. "Thanks for Respecting the Yampa and going with a commercial operator."
The Yampa River stretches 250 miles through northwestern Colorado, primarily flowing in Routt and Moffat Counties. It's one of the state's most popular spots for tubing, rafting, kayaking, and paddleboarding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.