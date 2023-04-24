A Change.org petition that aims to "Protect Public Access to Private Land & 14ers for Outdoor Recreation" continues to gain steam, having passed 1,500 signees.
The petition was created after SB 23-103 failed to pass, further establishing limited protection for landowners who allow the public to access their land for outdoor recreation.
After the failure of the bill, the popular 'DeCaLiBron' loop closed to the public, cutting off access to multiple points above 14,000 feet, including Mount Democrat, Mount Lincoln, Mount Cameron, and Mount Bross. The technical Bross summit had been closed to the public years prior.
The move to close the peaks to the public was met with a mixed reaction, though many OutThere Colorado readers voiced understanding for landowner's decision. Lack of liability protection can be a costly legal concern.
Find the petition here.
