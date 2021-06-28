Ahead of a Kygo concert a few days ago, Red Rocks Amphitheatre asked fans seated in rows 40 and above to consider bringing wired headphones to the show so that they could use an app to listen to concert "straight from the soundboard." The request was met with a mixed reaction.
Coming to Red Rocks tonight? Rows 40 & up, bring WIRED headphones & download @mixhalo! Mixhalo lets you listen to studio-quality, in-ear audio straight from the soundboard. Even if you’re in the back, it’ll sound like the front row! Free! https://t.co/vC7PAlJKst pic.twitter.com/2i2qJj5Nmz— Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 24, 2021
The request didn't sit well with some fans, who soon launched an online petition to repeal what they claim is a problematic decibel limit at Red Rocks. Organizers of the petition believe the headphone request is another impact of the decibel ordinance and that the ordinance is "detrimental to the Red Rocks experience we all know and love."
The petition reads: "This is unacceptable. People pay great sums not only on concert tickets themselves but on travel arrangements from the world round to attend these shows [...] Now, Red Rocks, considered the greatest outdoor venue on planet earth, has its experience hampered by residents who move within 2 miles of the venue and complain about the noise."
Exceeding the venue sound pressure limit of 108.0 dBA for a prolonged period of time could result in fines of up to $10,000 per occurrence, according to Westword.
The online petition has over 12,000 signatures already and continues to gain more.
While some were unhappy with the request, some concert-goers are suggesting people give Mixhalo a try. The free mobile app streams soundboard-quality audio directly to smartphones and headphones of concert-goers in real time. It's also worth noting that the platform was co-founded by Mike Einziger, a member of popular rock band Incubus.
Correction - The Gorge Amphitheater is the greatest outdoor venue on planet earth. I created an account just to say this lol. I have been to both many times. Sorry Colorado, Red Rocks is nice, but the camping makes the Gorge better, plus better view.
Red Rocks was there long before people decided to build their houses next to it. I think if you do not appreciate what Red Rocks has to offer then you never should have moved so close to begin with. Move somewhere else if you do not like the noise. If you are not willing to move then get over it. Red Rocks can not move as it is part of the earth so they should have first say on what they do and how they do it. End of story. Again your home was built knowing Red Rocks was near by, if you do not like it then move or leave our state.
I created an account to say exactly this. Not sure if I have the history exactly right, but Red Rocks began having events in the early part of the 20th century. People didn't start moving near there until much later. Anyway, TiaHorvath, you said it much better than me and I agree with you 100%.
How about a ban on Axs.com allowing folks to immediately resell tickets to the show for triple the price? Axs rakes in the ticket fees many times over as the tickets get resold over and over.
