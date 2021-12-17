Within a 24-hour period, a petition on Change.org encouraging Colorado Governor Jared Polis to grant clemency to truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has jumped from under 1.5 million supporters to more than three million. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of multiple charges following a deadly interstate crash that killed four and injured six. He was sentenced to 110 years in prison.
The lengthy sentence is the result of Colorado's mandatory sentencing laws, with the judge in the case stating that if the decision had been up to him, that would not have been the sentence he issued. People around the country and world have responded with shock to the sentence, arguing that lack of intention in the killings should have resulted in a shorter prison term.
In addition to online protests, there have been calls for truckers to boycott driving through Colorado as a result of the case. The hashtag #NoTrucksToColorado has been circulating the internet. Video and images of trucks parked alongside interstates entering Colorado have also been circulating, though these trucks may have been stopped for other reasons, including severe weather and icy roads.
The petition was originally created several years ago, gaining more than 25,000 supporters when it was asking for charges to focus on the trucking company, not the driver. Three days ago, the petition was changed to focus on asking for clemency, jumping to 75,000 supporters and since increasing to more than three million from then.
Read more about this case here.
Find the petition here.
At the end of the day, several people are dead because this driver, due to inexperience, ignorance or inability to read and understand road signage caused a terrible accident. 110 years is excessive, but he certainly deserves to do several years in prison. This is his fault and if he couldn't read signage, the Al's of the fault of the company.
