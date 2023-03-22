Transportation to and from Red Rocks can be a bit chaotic, especially when concertgoers are looking for someone else to drive. Thousands of people exiting the venue at the same time can make it tricky to connect with a ride share service and other options can get pricy fast. These complications have led to one group starting a petition for affordable public transportation to add a stop at the iconic venue.
"We can have it all! A Bus from the end of the RTD West Line to Red Rocks!" reads a petition website operating under the name 'Transit 2 Red Rocks.' Fine print on the website notes that it's paid for by the 'Tafoya for Mayor' campaign, representing Ean Thomas Tafoya. The website self-reports that it's already gotten at least 1,000 petition signees.
Tafoya has a history of serving on the Denver Parks and Recreation board, and according to a Denver 7 report, has been working on this issue for years. That report notes that a 50 cent fee added to each ticket could generate $5,000 per show for public transportation, with transportation also supported by bus ticket sales.
Do you support the move to bring public transportation to Red Rocks? Let us know in the comments.
How about a petition for reduced priced tickets for low income, disabled, seniors and students?!!!
