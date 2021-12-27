Most dog owners in Colorado are probably aware of predators that lurk in wild areas. While bears, coyotes, and mountain lions are probably the most feared, there's another animal that's found in populated areas – driven there by their hunger for mice, rats, squirrels, birds, and rabbits. While the bobcat may be much smaller than other predators in Colorado, they have been known to attack and kill house pets.
"Pet dogs and cats can be on the menu if you aren't careful," reads a warning from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, also noting that while bobcats are most active during dawn and dusk hours, that they can be active throughout the day.
While it's unlikely that a bobcat, weighing up to 30 pounds, would attack a large dog, animals smaller than a bobcat can be at risk. Bobcats aren't typically thought of as being brazen in civilized areas, but even young human children can be put at risk by the species.
Check out the footage below to see a bobcat cutting through a developed backyard in Manitou Springs. They've also been spotted in trafficked areas near downtown Colorado Springs.
This is not a domestic cat on Juliette Bell's security cam in Manitou Springs. It's a large bobcat on the prowl for mice, rats, squirrels, birds and rabbits. Pet dogs and cats can be on the menu if you aren't careful. Bobcats are most active dawn and dusk, but can be out all day. pic.twitter.com/DXYyso4rM4— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 27, 2021
If living in an area where wildlife is common in Colorado, it's likely bobcats are there, too, along with other predators.
Here are a few tips to follow when it comes to keeping small pets safe:
- Thoroughly inspect an outdoor space before letting the pet out to spot potentially dangerous animals
- Accompany the pet while they're outside
- Use noise and motion-activated deterrents to help haze the bobcat away from a home
- Clear away possible hiding spots, such as downed limbs and overgrowth
- Pick up falling fruit as it ripens, as this can attract wildlife, thus predators
- Avoid leaving a pet's water or food outside, as this can attract wild animals
- If you spot a bobcat, haze it away by yelling and making loud noises
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Spencer: For the most part bears are afraid of dogs, dogs are a very good deterant to bears>
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.